BREAKING: Putin declares martial law in Ukraine’s Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions

By Matthew Roscoe • 19 October 2022 • 13:53

RUSSIAN President Vladimir Putin has declared martial law in Ukraine’s Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions, as reported on Wednesday, October 19.

Putin declares martial law in Ukraine’s Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Putin made the announcement during a meeting of the Russian Security Council on October 19.

Putin said: “Considering that armed force is used against the territorial integrity of the Russian Federation, in accordance with Part 2 of Article 87 of the Constitution of the Russian Federation and Articles 3 and 4 of the Federal Constitutional Law of January 30, 2002 No. 1-FKZ.

“On Martial Law” I decide: to introduce on October 20, 2022 year from zero hours in the territories of the Donetsk People’s Republic, Luhansk People’s Republic, Zaporizhia and Kherson regions, martial law.”

Earlier, the acting governor of Kherson Region, Volodymyr Saldo, said that Ukraine was amassing forces for a large-scale offensive, with “Russia forming a military group to repel it.”

Residents were evacuated to the left bank of the Dnieper river “for their safety.”

More to follow…

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.