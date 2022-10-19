BREAKING: Israel will not supply weapon systems to Ukraine

By Matthew Roscoe • 19 October 2022 • 13:51

BREAKING: Israel will not supply weapons to Ukraine. Image: Gil Cohen Magen/Shutterstock.com

Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz announced on Wednesday, October 19 that Israel will not provide weapon systems to Ukraine.

“We have offered Ukraine assistance in developing a life-saving early warning system, but, Israel will not provide weapon systems to Kyiv, Ukraine,” Gantz said.

“Our policy vis-a-vis Ukraine will not change – we will continue to support and stand with the West, we will not provide weapon systems. We have asked the Ukrainians to share information regarding their needs, and offered to assist in developing a life-saving early-warning system,” he said.

According to reports back in 2014, Israel sold arms to the United States, Spain, Kenya, Britain and South Korea in 2011-12.

One person on Twitter said: “Seems Israel will sell weapons to just about everyone except Ukraine.”

2014 article Seems Israel will sell weapons to just about everyone except Ukraine.https://t.co/9PxVK3zV7r pic.twitter.com/k5cdUESmIY — Ben bidet booster🚿🚽 𝓑𝓮𝓷 (@_ooo0OOOO0ooo_) October 19, 2022

Back in May, it was reported that Israeli mercenaries were fighting against Russian Forces in Ukraine.

Speaking on Radio Sputnik at the time, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova said she has seen “video, facts, materials” confirming the “neighbourhood” between the Israelis and Azov (which is positioned in Russia as the main “neo-Nazi evil,” which Russia allegedly invaded Ukraine to eradicate).

She gave no details about these materials.

She said that Russia was continuing the “exchange of pleasantries” with Israel, but could not understand that there was “actually Israeli mercenaries in Ukraine side by side with Azov fighters”. – How can we relate to this? How can this be? – Zakharova asked rhetorical questions on Radio Sputnik on May 4

The Foreign Ministry spokeswoman noted at the time that this information was “unlikely to want to be heard” by Israeli politicians, who “have now inflated the information campaign,” but she will voice it anyway, as reported by Ukraine news agency KP.

