By Matthew Roscoe • 19 October 2022 • 11:22

BREAKING: Russia begins mass Kherson evacuation but "will not surrender" to Ukrainian troops. Image: RESTOCK images/Shutterstock.com

EARLY reports coming out of Russian-occupied Kherson in Ukraine suggest that Ukrainian troops are ready to launch an offensive as tens of thousands of civilians have been evacuated.

The acting governor of Kherson Region, Volodymyr Saldo, has said that no one plans to surrender Kherson to the Armed Forces of Ukraine despite 50-60,000 people already evacuated as Ukrainian troops get ready to storm the city.

Speaking to the Rossiya 24 TV channel, Saldo said: “No one will give up Kherson, the military knows what to do. They will stand their ground to the death.

“The city will be held completely.”

He added: “We want as few people as possible to suffer because of the hostilities.”

The acting governor of Kherson Region, Kyrylo Stremousov, said that an attack by the AFU on Kherson might start in the near future but stated that the regional authorities were planning to relocate about 50-60,000 people to the left bank of the Dnieper river and other areas.

Saldo also said that “Kherson regional authorities are closing entry to civilians for seven days.”

“This is necessary to streamline the evacuation process.”

He added that “only employees of supplying companies will be able to enter the region with passes from the commandant’s office.”

As far back as October 13, the Russian government had been looking at evacuating residents of the Kherson region to other regions of the country.

Vladimir Saldo, a former mayor of the port city reinstalled by Russia, said at the time: “I want to ask you [the Russian leadership] for help in organising such work. We, residents of the Kherson region, certainly know that Russia does not abandon its own, and Russia always lends a shoulder where it is difficult.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.