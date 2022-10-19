Meghan Markle makes bold statement as she stands in support of Iranian women

By Vickie Scullard • 19 October 2022 • 11:18

Meghan Markle with Archewell President Mandana Dayani and EVP of Global Communications Ashley Hansen. Credit: @mandanadayani/Instagram

MEGHAN Markle made an surprise appearance at an event in support of Iranian women, where she made a bold statement.

But it was not her words that made an impact – it was her chosen attire.

The Duchess of Sussex wore a T-shirt with the Farsi words “Women, Life, Freedom” as her way of standing in solidarity with women and girls in Iran.

Meghan was pictured on Tuesday with Archewell President Mandana Dayani and EVP of Global Communications Ashley Hansen, both of whom are Iranian.

Mandana posted two images of the women on her Instagram page, with the three words that emblazoned Meghan’s T-shirt.

She revealed on the post that at the event, Meghan spoke about the “revolution being led by women and young girls in Iran”, as well as the “courage and bravery they show every day, and their leadership and advocacy of basic human rights.”

She wrote: “I am so grateful to work with incredible women like Meghan and my fellow Iranian colleague and friend, Ashley Momtaheni, as we continue to highlight the bravery and courage of the women and young girls on the frontlines of one of the most important feminist movements of our lives.

“At an event today, Meghan spoke about the revolution being led by women and young girls in Iran, the courage and bravery they show every day, and their leadership and advocacy of basic human rights: women, life, freedom.

“As an Iranian woman who fled her home country in pursuit of these very freedoms, I could not have been more grateful for how she chooses, again and again, to advocate for women around the world.”

This surprise appearance came in the midst of rumours that Meghan and her husband Prince Harry’s Netflix documentary has been postponed.

