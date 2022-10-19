North Korea fires more than 100 artillery rounds into West Sea buffer zone

“Our military is strengthening its readiness posture in case of contingency while tracking and monitoring related trends under close cooperation between the ROK and the United States.”

A spokesman for the General Staff of the North Korean Army said that the artillery fire was in retaliation to South Korean provocation.

“Between 8:27 a.m. and 9:40 a.m. today, from around 8:27 a.m. to 9:40 a.m. today, the enemy fires another 10 rounds of rocket launchers from the front edge of the friendly 5th Corps. They carried out provocation,” the Korean Central News Agency reported.

“The General Staff of the Korean People’s Army has issued instructions to the friendly eastern and western front units once again to conduct threat warning fire in the eastern and western seas in response to the appropriateness raised this morning,” he added.

On October 9, the Japanese State Minister for Defence slammed North Korea after two more suspected ballistic missiles landed in the sea just outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone.

North Korea launched another two unidentified missiles in the direction of Japan in the early hours of Sunday, October 9 which were both suspected to be ballistic missiles.

The Japanese Ministry of Defence said at the time it was analysing data to establish whether they could have been submarine-launched weapons.

