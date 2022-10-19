North Korea fires more than 100 artillery rounds into West Sea buffer zone

By Matthew Roscoe • 19 October 2022 • 7:49
Image: Katherine Welles/Shutterstock.com
South Korea’s military reported that North Korea fired more than 100 artillery rounds into the West Sea buffer zone at 12.30 pm (local time) from the area of Yeonan-gun, South Hwanghae.
Shots were fired within the maritime buffer zone north of the Northern Limit Line (NLL) according to the 9/19 agreement, as reported by yna.co.kr.
“North Korea’s artillery fire is a violation of the 9/19 military agreement and that the provocation should be stopped immediately,” South Korea’s military warned.
Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
