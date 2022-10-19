BREAKING NEWS: Liz Truss apologises saying "I recognise we made mistakes" Close
North Korea fires more than 100 artillery rounds into West Sea buffer zone

By Matthew Roscoe • 19 October 2022 • 7:49

Image: Katherine Welles/Shutterstock.com

North Korea fired more than 100 artillery rounds into the buffer zone in the West Sea on Wednesday, October 19.

South Korea’s military reported that North Korea fired more than 100 artillery rounds into the West Sea buffer zone at 12.30 pm (local time) from the area of ​​Yeonan-gun, South Hwanghae.

Shots were fired within the maritime buffer zone north of the Northern Limit Line (NLL) according to the 9/19 agreement, as reported by yna.co.kr.

“North Korea’s artillery fire is a violation of the 9/19 military agreement and that the provocation should be stopped immediately,” South Korea’s military warned.

