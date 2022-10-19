By Matthew Roscoe • 19 October 2022 • 15:53

One dead following horror crash on AP-7 near Alicante's Crevillente. Image: @bomberosalicantecpba/Facebook

FIREFIGHTERS released images of a fatal traffic accident on the AP-7 near Alicante’s Crevillente which left one dead and multiple people injured on Wednesday, October 19.

Alicante firefighters shared images of the serious traffic accident that occurred at around 9 am on the AP-7 at Crevillente, Alicante.

According to emergency crews at the scene, the fire brigade had to cut open four vehicles in which the people were trapped.

“One person died in the accident and four others were injured to varying degrees,” the crew wrote on Facebook.

“They were taken to nearby hospitals.”

Sadly, this is the second tragic accident to occur on Alicante’s AP-7 in recent months.

On Friday, August 26, an elderly man suffered a sudden death while driving on AP-7 in Benissa.

The 74-year-old man tragically died at the wheel of his car as he drove on the AP-7 in Benissa, Alicante.

Reports at the time said the man’s Jaguar was travelling on the AP-7 motorway in the municipality of Benissa towards Alicante at around 7.30 am when the car left the road just before the Mascarat tunnels.

