Russian Academy of Sciences theoretical physicist Valery Rubakov dies suddenly aged 68 following “Covid complications”

By Matthew Roscoe • 19 October 2022 • 12:17

Image: Valery Rubakov with his wife Elvira: Peace March 2014 - Boris Stern/Facebook

RUSSIAN theoretical physicist from the country’s Academy of Sciences, Valery Rubakov, has died at the age of 68, as reported on Wednesday, October 19.

According to a source for Russian news outlet RBC, Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS) theoretical physicist Valery Rubakov died suddenly on Tuesday, October 18 following complications with Covid.

“Rubakov has died. In September, he contracted covid, and there were complications,” the source told RBC.

RAS Corresponding Member Irina Arefieva confirmed Rubakov’s sudden death.

“He was in Sarov, giving a lecture. He became ill. I have information from colleagues at his institute. Unfortunately, this is not a mistake. His influence, both scientific and organisational, is very great on all of us,” she told the news outlet.

Rubakov authored more than 160 scientific papers.

In 2010, he was also awarded the Julius Wess Prize by the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology in Germany. In 2012, he won the Lomonosov Prize from Moscow State University, and four years later he was awarded the Demidov Prize, RBC noted.

Boris Stern a leading researcher of the Institute for Nuclear Research of the Russian Academy of Sciences told RBC: “Rubakov died. He became ill in Sarov.”

“Took him to Nizhny and he didn’t make it,” Stern wrote on Facebook.

The news of Valery Rubakov’s sudden death comes after Roman Malyk, military commissar of Partizansk, Partizansky and Lazovsky districts, died under suspicious circumstances.

The body of Roman Malyk was found on the grounds of his military office late on October 14.

The administration of the Partizansky urban district of Primorsky Krai said on Saturday, October 15: “With deep regret, we inform you that on the evening of October 14, the military commissar of the city of Partizansk, Partizansky and Lazovsky district Malyk Roman Vasilievich tragically passed away,” it wrote.

“The heart of a strong and courageous man stopped, who went through “hot spots”, but did not break under the weight of severe military events and heavy losses.”

It added: “Roman Vasilyevich was a man of his word and deed, he was known and respected in the city for his honesty and decency. So he was in the service, to which he gave his all, in the family, and in communication with colleagues and friends.

“For him, always in the first place were such concepts as duty, honour, and loyalty to the Fatherland. That is how he will remain in our memory.

“The head of the city district, the city administration, and representatives of public organisations express their condolences to the family and friends of Roman Vasilyevich Malyk.”

On Wednesday, October 12, Russia’s State Duma Deputy Nikolai Petrunin died suddenly aged 46.

Since 2016, he had represented the Tula Region in the State Duma and was the first deputy chairman of the Energy Committee.

Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin expressed his condolences to the family and friends of Nikolai Petrunin: “Nikolai Yuryevich Petrunin was a professional and responsible person, he was respected by his colleagues, and voters trusted him.

“I express my deep condolences to the family and friends of Nikolai Yuryevich. Bright memory.”

