By Matthew Roscoe • 19 October 2022 • 11:07

WATCH: Russian Armed Forces using Leer-3 complex to jam Ukrainian communications. Image: Russian MoD/rutube.ru

THE Russian Defence Ministry released footage on Wednesday, October 19 of them using the Leer-3 complex to jam Ukrainian communications.

According to the Russian Armed Forces, servicemen are using the Leer-3 complex to jam communications of the Ukrainian Army “within a radius of up to 30 km for dozens of hours.”

The video was released alongside the caption: “Out of range: Leer-3 complexes suppress enemy communications in the EOD zone.

“The Leer-3 electronic warfare and electronic reconnaissance complex is designed to suppress GSM communications using jamming signals transmitted by a special UAV.”

It added: “The complex’s direct strike capability is the Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicles. They are equipped with special radio signal transmitters imitating operation of GSM base networks and counteracting the use of subscriber terminals.

“Such equipment allows blocking the operation of any devices in certain bands at a distance of up to 30 kilometres, as well as enabling them to send false messages to subscribers.

“However, the main task of Leer-3 complexes is to detect mass accumulation of cellular subscribers in forested areas, along river beds, in village barns and other uncharacteristic places.

“The coordinates of such clusters are immediately transmitted to headquarters for further decision-making.”

In the video, the Russian Defence Ministry explained: “The complex can jam AFU telephones within a radius of up to 30 kilometres while the drone is in the sky, for dozens of hours. More than enough for our units to approach the specified area.

“The system can not only jam, but also send SMSs.

“The targets of mass mailings can be different. In addition to psychological pressure on AFU fighters, they often have to deal with alerting civilians in Ukraine.”

