By Guest Writer • 19 October 2022 • 15:19

All of the characters on stage Credit: On Beat Productions

THE Origins of Ice a tribute to Frozen comes to Estepona even though the weather is still quite warm outside.

This is a musical for all of the family which lasts 90 minutes, produced by On Beat Productions from Madrid and is an original story featuring songs from Frozen, Frozen 2 and now from the Broadway musical Frozen.

It starts with a young girl Blanca pondering on the reason for climate change and the sudden disappearance of ice and in her search for an explanation she comes across a snowman who tells her a special story.

This of course is the legend of the princess who can create snow and ice and the story gives Blanca some idea of how things could be changed for the better.

The journey is full of adventures, dangers, love stories and above all the fantastic songs that pay tribute to the most important animated film of all time in a moving, exciting and fun story ideal for families and suitable for all ages.

There will be just one performance at the King Felipe VI Auditorium starting at 5.30pm on Sunday, October 30 with tickets available via https://tafestepona.entradas.plus/ at a cost of €15 plus booking fee with some discounts for students and the elderly.

