Urgent plea for help in finding Chloe Mair Kendall who has gone missing

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 19 October 2022 • 19:58

Chloe Mair Kendall - Facebook

An urgent plea has gone out for help in finding Chloe Mair Kendall, who is missing.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the young lady is asked to contact the Guardia Civil in Fuengirola or to call the national helpline on 112.  Anyone with information can also contact the police via the Alert Cops app.

Only those who have seen Chloe during the last 24 hours should contact the police or her family.

It is understood that she was last seen in the Marbella area.

https://www.facebook.com/730395902/videos/687128716168380/

