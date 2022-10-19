By Vickie Scullard • 19 October 2022 • 17:15

WATCH: Shocking scenes as mosque dome in Jakarta collapses in fire. Credit: @hidcom/Twitter.

THE dome of a Jakarta mosque has collapsed after catching fire.

The shocking scenes were caught on video and posted online showing the extent of the damage, which happened at the Koja Jakarta Islamic Center, according to Hidayatullah.

First reports of the fire in the Indonesian capital came in at 15.22 local time, with witnesses to the collapse speaking out on social media.

The Islamic organisation posted the video on Twitter with the caption: “The dome of the Koja Jakarta Islamic Center Mosque is on fire.”

According to detik.com, six fire engines were deployed to the location.

“Yes, the dome is on fire. The units have all left,” said the North Jakarta Fire Station picket officer, Teddy, when the news was confirmed at 15.47 local time.

The fire officer said his side received the initial report of the fire at 15.22 local time, but would not comment further on the details surrounding the incident.

❗️Mosque dome in Jakarta collapses in fire According to local media reports, it was the #Jakarta Islamic Center in Koja. The exact circumstances and the cause are not yet known. It was also unclear whether there were any dead or injured. The emergency services are on site. pic.twitter.com/P3ze3bWB3s — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) October 19, 2022

Other videos quickly surfaced on social media by concerned citizens, including @AdnanZulfickar, who said: “For God’s sake, the dome of the Koja Islamic Center fire, please help.”

It has not yet been confirmed what caused the collapse, with news organisaton Nexta saying: “According to local media reports, it was the #Jakarta Islamic Center in Koja.

“The exact circumstances and the cause are not yet known. It was also unclear whether there were any dead or injured. The emergency services are on site.”

