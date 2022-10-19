By Vickie Scullard • 19 October 2022 • 16:16

Brave women share their stories for World Breast Cancer Day 2022. Credit: Jo Panuwat D/Shutterstock.com

TODAY is World Breast Cancer Day and to mark the occasion, brave women are sharing their stories in a bid to encourage others to get checked out.

Mary, a semi-retired nurse from the UK, has overcome breast cancer for a second time.

She is urging people with cancer to take up exercising – she recently took part in the London Marathon and founded a monthly run specifically encouraging people to ‘move against cancer’ where she lives in Cambridge.

“When I was having chemotherapy, I was confident that keeping active was the most special thing, improving blood flow to aid the drugs in reaching my cancerous cells and helping to alleviate some of the post-treatment fatigue,” she told Cancer Research UK.

“During my cancer journeys, yes, there were some days I felt horrible, but it made me appreciate the ability to get up and move even more.

“It’s my mission to educate others on the Black experience of cancer and speak up in places and platforms where our voices often go unheard.”

In 2016, Leanne was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer – but it did not stop her from achieving something very important to her.

She has since launched Black Women Rising UK – a platform that provides vital support for Black cancer patients and survivors and gives Black women and women from other ethnic minority backgrounds opportunities to showcase their stories.

For Black History Month and Breast Cancer Awareness Month (both in October), Leanne will be a guest speaker at Cancer Research UK’s internal panel event this week and will be sharing her personal experience with cancer.

Earlier this month tributes flooded social media after it was announced that Dr Lori Wilson, a “trailblazing and talented” breast cancer surgeon and survivor, had died.

Howard University President Wayne A. I. Frederick announced that Dr Lori Wilson, the university’s former residency program director and chief of surgical oncology, had passed away on Friday, October 14.

“I am devastated to report that my colleague and dear friend, Dr Lori Wilson, associate dean for faculty development and diversity, professor of surgery, and chief of surgical oncology at Howard University School of Medicine, has passed away this morning,” Frederick’s wrote.

“Dr Wilson was a remarkable person. She was an innovator and trailblazer. She was an advocate and a servant-leader. And, for many years, she was a breast cancer survivor.”

