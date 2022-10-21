Covid data in Spain show a slight increase in hospitalisations and incidence rate

By Chris King • 21 October 2022 • 23:54

Image of Covid vaccine. Credit: Julia Agin/Shutterstock.com

The latest Covid data from the Ministry of Health in Spain show a slight increase in hospitalisations and the incidence rate.

The Ministry of Health published its twice-weekly Covid numbers in Spain today, Friday, October 21, compiled using data provided by the autonomous communities. Today’s report shows that a total of 25,422 new infections have been registered.

Of this number, 16,634 were detected in those over 60 years of age. Since the start of the pandemic in Spain, this brings the total number of infections t0 13,488,015.

In the last 14 days, the cumulative incidence in vulnerable people aged 60 years and over has grown to 221 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. This represents an increase of 25 points from the figures reported last Friday 14.

By age groups, those over 80 years of age have the most infections, standing at 322 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. They are followed by the population between 70 and 79 years of age, which stands at 284, and finally, in people aged between 60 and 69, the figure is 150.

Another 217 deaths have been recorded since last Friday, with 75 occurring in the last seven days. According to official data, this brings the total number of deaths from coronavirus in Spain to 114,858 people since the pandemic started.

Hospital admissions show an upward trend, although very slight. Patients admitted to conventional beds due to coronavirus total 3,357, which represents an occupancy rate of 2.72 per cent, compared to 2.69 per cent last Friday.

There are currently 175 coronavirus patients in Intensive Care Units, with the capacity standing at 2 per cent, the same as last week. The ICUs with the highest saturation are those of the Basque Country, at 3.48 per cent. Castilla y Leon follows with 3.48 per cent, Catalonia with 3.22 per cent, Cantabria with 2.97 per cent, and the Canary Islands with 2.28 per cent.

In the week from October 11 to 17, 81,023 diagnostic tests were carried out on people over 60 years of age, whose positivity was 19.11 per cent, compared to the previous 18.98 per cent.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.