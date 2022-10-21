By Vickie Scullard • 21 October 2022 • 15:30

European Union 'bans televisions' with high energy consumption. Credit: Proxima Studio/Shutterstock.com.

THE European Union is poised to ban televisions with high energy consumption from next year.

Television models of 8K are distinguished by their large screens and powerful HDR (high dynamic range).

The bill that will restrict the energy consumption of televisions will come into effect in the 27 EU countries on March 1, 2023, when all 8K televisions will not be sold in the EU.

This has been announced amid the energy crisis currently gripping Europe.

The rule also will affect a couple of 4K OLED TVs, 65-inch QD-OLED TVs, and at least one high-performance 4K QLED TV, reports Digital Trends.

TV devices of 8K consume more energy than will be allowed by this new regulation and it is not possible to adapt the energy consumption of this technology to the requirements of the EU.

This means that most of the best TVs available today will not pass the new power efficiency restrictions and will effectively be banned from sale.

Years ago the EU developed the Energy Efficiency Index, or EEI for short, which is used to determine the consumption and efficiency of screens.

To work out the efficiency of a TV, the commission used data from displays that were sold between 2012 and 2017.

As it stands it is not known whether this will be updated as the new bill becomes law, or whether it will be replaced.

