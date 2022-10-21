By Euro Weekly News Media • 21 October 2022 • 14:57
IDILIQ Group employees unite in the fight against breast cancer. Image -IDILIQ
Representatives of the company and the AECC of Mijas-Fuengirola, together with the mayor of Mijas, Josele Gonzalez – accompanied by other members of the municipal corporation – reaffirmed their commitment to this important cause.
The president of the IDILIQ Foundation, Juan Miguel Marcos, expressed his gratitude for this solidarity movement, which every year moves the entire company internally: “I can only congratulate this great family who, not only today, but every day demonstrates its enormous solidarity with its fellow citizens. Our volunteers offer their time, dedication and effort to carry out numerous actions aimed at improving the lives of those most in need.”
Specifically, this month the staff are organising different actions where all departments are involved to raise as much funds as possible in the fight against this disease.
For his part, the mayor of Mijas thanked the important work that IDILIQ Group employees have been doing to support the groups and associations of the municipality.
According to the AECC, breast cancer is the most common tumour among women. Specifically, more than 34,000 new breast cancers were diagnosed in Spain in 2020.
