Information 24-7 for residents and visitors to Cuevas del Almanzora (Almeria)

By Linda Hall • 21 October 2022 • 19:00

INFORMATION PANELS: Antonio Fernandez and Maria Isabel Ponce visit Cuevas’ latest initiative Photo credit: Cuevas del Almanzora town hall

CUEVAS DEL ALMANZORA has installed two interactive information panels as the town hall increasingly digitises the municipality.

Cuevas mayor, Antonio Fernandez, accompanied by Culture and Tourism councillor Maria Isabel Ponce, recently inspected both the panels, which provide a 24-hour service each day of the week in the Parque del Recreo and in front of the Cine Teatro Echegary.

Residents and visitors can now obtain instant information about the municipality’s places of interest, museums, monuments and archaeological sites together with tourist and hiking routes.

They are also able to consult not only timetables and Google Maps but details of tourist accommodation, restaurants and shops with information about local fiestas and events.

Antonio Fernandez also pointed out that the panels answer the need of sustainable tourism as they reduce waiting times in Tourist Information offices and save paper.

“Cuevas del Almanzora is a top-quality tourist destination with a wide-ranging historic and cultural heritage as well as a grand sports offer and unequalled gastronomy,” Fernandez said.

“Because of that, we are promoting Cuevas’ great potential with initiatives that focus on sustainable development through digitisation and all its advantages.”

