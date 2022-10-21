Kiko Rivera, 38, son of Isabel Pantoja, rushed to hospital after suffering stroke

By Vickie Scullard • 21 October 2022 • 14:05

Kiko Rivera, 38, rushed to hospital in Seville after suffering stroke. Credit: Kiko Rivera/Instagram.

KIKO Rivera has been rushed to hospital in Seville earlier today after suffering what is believed to be a stroke.

The DJ, aged 38, son of singer Isabel Pantoja, was admitted to the emergency room at the Virgen de Rocío hospital in Seville, as confirmed by Fiesta.

The programme tweeted: “This program has been able to confirm that Kiko Rivera suffered a serious health problem at dawn on Friday.

“He is admitted to the Virgen de Rocío Hospital in Seville. The next 24 hours are decisive. We will be very attentive to its evolution all weekend.”

Kiko’s friends and family, including wife Irene Rosales, are yet to comment officially, although it is expected that they will issue a statement later today.

Reports suggest that Kiko may have suffered a ministroke, or TIA (transient ischemic attack), which is when there is a brief interruption of blood flow to a small part of the brain, spinal cord, or retina.

It can result in temporary symptoms similar to those of a stroke, but unlike a stroke, it does not last as long and does not damage brain cells.

Kiko had made it known to his followers that he suffered from a number of health problems, including chronic gout, and diabetes, which on many occasions has affected his professional career as a DJ and TV personality.

He also admitted to addiction problems – in December last year he opened up about spending eight million euros on his addictions.

“At a certain point in my life, and that’s where my depression comes from, I had a drug addiction,” he said.

