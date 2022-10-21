News in Brief for Alicante province’s Costa Blanca North area

By Linda Hall • 21 October 2022 • 14:50

VACCINATION TIME: Time for flu jabs at Marina Alta health centres Photo credit: Departamento de Salud, Denia

Flu jabs DENIA’S Health department has launched its 2022-2023 flu vaccination campaign after receiving approximately 47,000 doses of vaccine that will be administered at the same time as the Covid vaccine for those currently eligible. Marina Alta residents should make a prior appointment at their usual primary health care centre.

Bus busted THE Tourist Bus, which operated on Benidorm’s streets for 24 years, was ordered to cease activities. Operating without a licence and charging €7 per journey, it pays no annual fee to the town hall but until now had successfully challenged all attempts to take it off the road.

Open again THE auditorium at Calpe’s Casa de Cultura reopens next month after renewing its air conditioning system to comply with current health and safety regulations. After closing during the pandemic, reopening was delayed when the contractor chosen to renew the ventilation system was unable to provide the required guarantee.

Life savers TWO Policia Nacional officers, holidaying with their families in Denia, saved a fellow guest who collapsed in their hotel’s dining room with clear signs of asphyxiation. Lifting him from the floor and performing the Heimlich manoeuvre, they expelled a trapped fragment of ham, enabling him to breathe again.

House grouse OPPOSITION councillors in Javea maintained that the home of municipal architect Enric Morera was illegal as it exceeded the planning permission dimensions and was “practically rebuilt.” Despite this, the town hall had taken three years to carry out the necessary inspection, complained Partido Popular, Compromis and Ciudadanos spokespeople.

