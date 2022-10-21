Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin holds talks with Defence Ministers of Russia and Ukraine

By Chris King • 21 October 2022 • 21:06
Image of pentagon chief, Lloyd Austin.
Credit: Wikipedia - By Spc. XaViera Masline - Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=99368430
As reported on the US Department website today, Friday, October 21, immediately after speaking on the phone with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin held another call with Ukrainian Defense Minister Alexei Reznikov.
In a conversation with a Ukrainian colleague, he confirmed the unwavering commitment of the United States to support Ukraine in the confrontation with Russia. The two ministers also reportedly pledged to remain in close contact.
Earlier it became known that Sergei Shoigu had discussed topical issues of international security with his US counterpart Lloyd Austin. The department added that the conversation raised topical issues of international security, including the situation around Ukraine.
Prior to this, Austin said that the United States will continue to support Ukraine, regardless of the further development of the conflict, as reported by gazeta.ru.
On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he had decided to conduct a special military operation to protect Donbass in response to a request for help from the heads of the LPR and DPR. The decision to conduct this operation was the reason for new sanctions against Russia by the United States and its allies.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.