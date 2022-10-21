Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin holds talks with Defence Ministers of Russia and Ukraine

By Chris King • 21 October 2022 • 21:06

Image of pentagon chief, Lloyd Austin. Credit: Wikipedia - By Spc. XaViera Masline - Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=99368430

Lloyd Austin, the Pentagon chief, held talks with Sergei Shoigu and Alexei Reznikov, the Defence Ministers of Russia and Ukraine respectively.

As reported on the US Department website today, Friday, October 21, immediately after speaking on the phone with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin held another call with Ukrainian Defense Minister Alexei Reznikov.

In a conversation with a Ukrainian colleague, he confirmed the unwavering commitment of the United States to support Ukraine in the confrontation with Russia. The two ministers also reportedly pledged to remain in close contact.

Earlier it became known that Sergei Shoigu had discussed topical issues of international security with his US counterpart Lloyd Austin. The department added that the conversation raised topical issues of international security, including the situation around Ukraine.

Prior to this, Austin said that the United States will continue to support Ukraine, regardless of the further development of the conflict, as reported by gazeta.ru.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he had decided to conduct a special military operation to protect Donbass in response to a request for help from the heads of the LPR and DPR. The decision to conduct this operation was the reason for new sanctions against Russia by the United States and its allies.

