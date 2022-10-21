Russia returns home nearly 10 thousand conscripts wrongly drafted

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 21 October 2022 • 10:11

Russian demonstrations Credit: @nexta_tv

Russia has returned home nearly ten thousand men conscripted under Putin’s mobilisation plans.

According to a report by Russian news agency TASS on Friday, October 21, the Head of the State Duma Defence Committee Andrey Kartapolov outlined the numbers at a meeting with United Russia volunteers in St. Petersburg.

Responding to a question, Kartapolov said: “To date, about 10 thousand people have been returned across the country for various reasons.”

Although he did not give any specific reasons, he said the people has been drafted by mistake and so were returned home.

Putin’s mobilisation called for “categories of citizens who are necessary to perform tasks.” Although these were not specified the list included shooters, tankers, gunners, drivers and driver mechanics.

At the time it was said priority would be given to those with combat experience, however, age limits were also prescribed for troops under the age of 35, junior officers under 50 and senior officers under 55 all to be drafted.

The many reports that people were being taken in without due consideration for their experience is now evident with Russia admitting they have returned home nearly 10 thousand conscripts wrongly drafted.

