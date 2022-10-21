Smart thinking by Benidorm (Alicante) town hall secures top national prize

By Linda Hall • 21 October 2022 • 11:41

BIG PRIZE: Benidorm recognised as the world’s first Smart Tourism Destination Photo credit: Benidorm town hall

BENIDORM received a prestigious award from Premios Ciudadanos (Citizens’ Prizes) for becoming the world’s first Smart Tourism Destination (DTI).

Non-profitmaking Premios Ciudadanos, now in their 28th year, recognise the people and bodies that share a vocation of educating and promoting a vision of a Society of Values.

Benidorm mayor, Toni Perez, received the award on October 21 at the Madrid offices of the Department of Digitisation and Artificial Intelligence, attached to the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation.

Accepting the prize, Perez emphasised Benidorm’s desire to pass every assessment, increasing its performance in all areas.

“We want a town that is friendly, accessible and sustainable, that narrows the digital divide and favours activity in general and tourism in particular,” he said.

“Once again Benidorm has blazed a trail. First in 1956 with the General Urban Development Plan, even before the Land Law,” Perez declared. “Sixty-two years later in 2018, the DTI certificate has opened another future path for people and the town.”

He also stressed the importance of constant work and collaboration, highlighting Benidorm’s cooperation with Sustainable Development Goals and especially Goal 17, which centres on partnerships.

“The town is continually developing, always attentive to markets, innovation and trends and always committed to its residents and visitors as well as tourism,” Perez said.

