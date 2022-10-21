By Vickie Scullard • 21 October 2022 • 11:08

UK weather warning as Brits battle heavy downpours amid flood alerts. Credit: trendobjects/Shutterstock.com

BRITS are bracing themselves for a weekend of torrential downpours and strong winds as flood alerts are raised.

The UK has seen unseasonably warm temperatures throughout October, with the Met Office reporting that temperatures in Central England have been 1.5C warmer than in previous years.

This week’s African plume saw hot air from Africa pushing the mercury up to more than 20C in some parts of the country, but it seems that the freak weather fronts are not over yet.

Four flood alerts are in place in England, with warnings that local flooding is possible from surface water in the north and east of England today (Friday).

☂️ If you're about to step outside the house, it's probably worth grabbing the umbrella – you may well need it! ⛈️ Heavy showers will affect many areas today with a chance of hail and thunder Here's the latest 👇 pic.twitter.com/48JClP2Fsa — Met Office (@metoffice) October 21, 2022

While temperatures continue to be mild for this time of year, a large low-pressure weather front is currently moving across the Atlantic towards the UK, holding the present weather front in place.

This combination will likely bring a mix of heavy rain and wind as we go into the weekend and will last into next week.

From Sunday to Tuesday the weather stays mild and unsettled throughout with heavy rain, thundery in places, from the southwest through Sunday. Going into next week there will be a mix of sunshine and showers with the driest and brightest areas in the east, while coasts will be windy.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.