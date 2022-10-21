United Arab Emirates announces plans to invest in Russian high-tech companies

By Chris King • 21 October 2022 • 19:47
Image of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.
Credit: Google maps - Massimo Deriu
Abdullah Ahmed Mohamed Saleh Al Saleh, the Deputy Minister of Economy of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced today, Friday, October 21, that the Middle Eastern region plans to invest in Russian high-tech companies.
They intend to open their representative offices and develop partnerships in the fields of space, medicine, and green energy he detailed. He outlined this while attending the round table, ‘MENA: prospects in the face of changing geopolitical realities’, within the framework of the ‘Made in Russia’ forum.
The Deputy Minister of Economy stressed that the level of technological development of Russian companies is very high. Saleh also noted that the UAE is ready to invest in its projects, as well as to host developer offices.
“We want to develop relations in the field of space technologies. As you know, Russia has both technologies and skills in this area. We are developing the field of renewable energy sources, which is connected with the green economy and the development of the economic sphere in the medical and pharmaceutical fields”, he continued.
“There is such a sphere, like telemedicine. These are the areas where we will develop our cooperation. It is also necessary to promote the development of start-ups”, added the minister, as reported by 1prime.ru.
