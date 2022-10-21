Vera (Almeria) is making plans for future sustainability and progress combined

By Linda Hall • 21 October 2022 • 17:40

FUTURE GROWTH: Vera is backing sustainability with growth Photo credit: Andalucia Rustica

VERA town hall’s recently-announced Urban Agenda 2030 sustainable development plans were followed by a meeting with town’s economic leaders.

Approximately 50 local businesses-owners, self-employed, representatives from the associations that speak for them and Chamber of Commerce president, Jeronimo Parra, responded to the Urban Development department’s invitation.

Improved mobility inside the municipality and the surrounding areas dominated the questions asked by those present, while other issues included extended opening hours, reduced reliance on high-season tourism and implementating new technologies in commerce as well as tourism.

“Vera’s Urban Agenda 2030 plan seeks sustainability and social-economic progress in its urban development policies,” explained Vera’s Urban Development councillor Belen Carnicer.

“This makes it possible to justify the decisions taken to address the challenges involved in promoting a green and sustainable environment which uses new technologies,” she said.

“This will help to improve social cohesion for young and old, provide equal opportunities from the perspective of gender with job opportunities and a better lifestyle. It also bears in mind the cost of this growth and Vera extends an invitation to everybody wishing to collaborate in the project,” Carcer added.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.