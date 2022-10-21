You No Longer Make Me Laugh’— Billy Markus Slams Dogecoin and Shiba Inu as Big Eyes Coin explodes past $8 Mil

By EWN • 21 October 2022 • 14:11

Meme coins are not funny anymore. At the start of 2022, Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus tweeted that Dogecoin (DOGE) “No Longer Made Me Laugh”.

Almost a year later, Markus’ message remains truer than ever. The joke of dog coins Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogelon Mars (ELON), Baby Doge (BabyDoge), and Samoyed Coin (SAMO) is dead.

As dog-based meme currencies lose their innocent essence, with what Nakamoto describes as “spam advertising”, “ridiculous promises”, and “desperately trying to get Elon’s attention to promote you”, Big Eyes Coin (BIG), is a new emerging meme currency that will bring joy back into the crypto sphere.

Dogecoin Value Flops 91% As Elon Musk Hype Dies

Those who invested in DOGE at the start of 2021 experienced a rollercoaster in the ongoing year. At one point, DOGE reached a market capitalisation of $82 billion, something previously unimaginable for a currency created as a joke.

However, the extent to which this success has been earned is questioned by even holders of DOGE. Following Elon Musk’s insistent endorsements of Dogecoin (DOGE) over Twitter, a Ponzi scheme lawsuit was initiated by DOGE holders against Elon Musk.

A Ponzi scheme is a form of fraud that invites investors to pay for profits from earlier investors with the profits from even more recent investors. Accusers are blaming Musk, among others, for inflating the price of Dogecoin to profit from it.

Shiba Inu’s piggy-backing off Musk promotions caused a near $34 billion market cap loss

Shiba Inu (SHIB) may not be involved in a Ponzi scheme, but the damage from Elon Musk’s fading influence has still been done. Indeed although Shiba Inu is burning 20 million SHIBA tokens every day, its value is still not increasing.

Because Shiba Inu (SHIB) aimed to be the “Dogecoin Killer”, it does not have enough features different to the number one meme currency (other than its deflationary tokenomics model and use of the Ethereum blockchain). Shiba Inu (SHIB) is just another Dogecoin (DOGE) clone. One that relies mostly on the promotions of the CEO of Tesla Motors, Elon Musk to gain notoriety.

Big Eyes Coin brings joy back to the Meme Currency Sphere after raising $8,400,000 in Pre-Sale

As opposed to Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), it is possible that Shibetoshi Nakamoto would quite appreciate Big Eyes Coin.

A defi community meme token that aims to preserve the world’s oceans, Big Eyes Coin is wholesome and funny. Mainly, BIG is a change of pace to the aggressive dog-themed tokens on the market.

With a 5% charity wallet towards ocean sanctuaries and an adorable look and persona, Big Eyes Coin has that early innocent internet charm that many investors find nostalgic. Not to mention, Big Eyes Coin also has time to joke with its 54k Twitter followers while also trying to save the world.

Whatever Big Eyes Coin is doing to bring back the meme coin spirit, it is working, as in recent weeks, the cute cat has flown through its presale and raised $8,400,000.

Final Thoughts

With more and more so-called ‘meme currencies’ acting like they are Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), one begins to question why they are called meme coins in the first place.

And if these meme currencies aim to act like a serious financial investment, then the $74.47 billion loss in DOGE’s market capitalisation is no laughing matter either.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) provides both a refreshing and nostalgic take on the meme coin market. One that is clearly working.

