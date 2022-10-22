Asociacion Alba-Proyecto Hombre detects pattern of changing addictions in Almeria province

By Linda Hall • 22 October 2022 • 12:00

2021 REPORT: Proyecto Hombre president Ana Mazon, with Juan de la Cruz Belmonte and Diputacion and city hall councillors Photo credit: Diputacion de Almeria

ASOCIACION ALBA-PROYECTO HOMBRE’S annual report for 2021 revealed that their work is gradually returning to pre-pandemic levels.

The non-profitmaking association, which is non-denominational and non-political, focuses on preventing and treating all kinds of addictions. Last year it assisted 206 people in Almeria province and 104 of their family members, announced the organisation’s president Ana Mazon on October 21.

Speaking at the Museu de la Guitarra, a Mazon observed that addictions were shifting away from drugs to gambling and new technologies.

In 1994, drug consumption was Spain’s second-most worrying preoccupation but 28 years later it was a major concern for only 0.2 per cent of the population.

Nevertheless, the organisation’s 2021 report also pointed out that requests for help with cannabis addiction had risen by 60 per cent with the under-21s, followed by compulsive gambling (20 per cent) and cocaine (20 per cent).

The new addictions of compulsive internet use, gambling for money and obsessive videogaming were increasing, Proyecto Hombre Almeria found, while emphasising that early detection was the best weapon for fighting drug addiction.

Also present were the Diputacion provincial council’s vice-president Angel Escobar, Almeria city hall’s Equality’s councillor Paola Laynez and Juan de la Cruz Belmonte.

Underlining Junta support for Proyecto Hombre, Belmonte pledged to work alongside them in dealing with the problems they had to face.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.