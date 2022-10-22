Boris Johnson and Riski Sunak rumoured to be working on a power-sharing agreement

By Chris King • 22 October 2022 • 21:25

Image of Boris Johnson. Credit: UK government

Boris Johnson and Riski Sunak are being tipped to enter into a power-sharing agreement where both men will run the Conservative party, and the country, together.

Rumours have been circulating this afternoon, Saturday, October 22, that Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak will sit down together tonight and attempt to work out a power-sharing deal for both men to run the country, according to dailymail.co.uk.

The deadline for nominations for the Tory party leadership is Monday 24, and so it remains to be seen if the two politicians can actually reach an agreement when they are known to hold conflicting views on key issues.

Candidates must collect a minimum of 100 backers to be able to put themselves forward in the race to be the next Prime Minister. Rishi Sunak has already passed that total but it is still unclear whether Boris Johnson has the required numbers behind him.

Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch threw her weight behind the former Chancellor today, a move which could encourage many of the party’s right to follow her. Lord Frost has already publicly backed Sunak, as has Steve Barclay, the former chief of staff. Greg Hands, Chris Philip, and Tom Tugendhat have also pledged their support.

Badenoch has long been an avid supporter of Boris but she has decided to endorse Rishi Sunak on this occasion. “I have, on occasion, been a member of the Boris Johnson fan club. Even when I resigned from his government, I acknowledged his many strengths. He has been an asset to the country during some very difficult times”, she told The Times today.

“However, I am an even bigger fan of Margaret Thatcher, a formidable politician who did not duck difficult decisions, was extremely prudent, and successfully carried out major reforms by winning the argument and taking the public with her”, she continued.

“Mrs Thatcher won the public’s trust and three elections in a row by making it about us, not about her. We need someone who can do the same. I believe that person is Rishi Sunak”, added Ms Badenoch.

Nadine Dorries threw her inevitable support behind Boris Johnson. She tweeted: ‘The boss is back. The man who broke the Brexit deadlock, delivered the first Covid vaccine, supported Ukraine when no one else would. The one person Labour fears the most is Boris Johnson #BringBackBoris”.

The boss is back. The man who broke the Brexit deadlock, delivered the first Covid vaccine, supported Ukraine when no one else would. The one person Labour fear the most is Boris Johnson #BringBackBoris pic.twitter.com/Dg7yrJUupV — Nadine Dorries (@NadineDorries) October 22, 2022

