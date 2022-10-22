By Chris King • 22 October 2022 • 2:37

Former East Enders actress drops dead backstage after performing in a play.

Josephine Melville, the former East Enders actress passed away backstage after performing in a play at the Nottingham Playhouse.

Josephine Melville, the former East Enders actress tragically passed away backstage on Thursday, October 20, after performing in a play at the Nottingham Playhouse. Melville was known for playing the character of Tess Parker in the BBC One soap between 1986 and 2005.

We are deeply saddened that last night (20 Oct) the actor Josephine Melville, passed away following the performance of Nine Night, our co-production with Leeds Playhouse.

Our thoughts and deep condolences are with her family and loved ones. https://t.co/O9qnBGXqkR pic.twitter.com/h1pCfchXPh — Nottingham Playhouse (@NottmPlayhouse) October 21, 2022

A medically-trained audience member reportedly immediately administered first aid to the stricken actress, but to no avail. Staff at the theatre were left in shock at the sudden death of Melville who had been performing in a production of Nine Night, playing the part of Aunty Maggie, as reported in a statement from the Nottingham Playhouse.

Tributes poured in for the well-loved star. Denise Welch, the 64-year-old Loose Women panellist paid tribute to the late star, describing her as ‘a wonderful actress’. She added that her death was ‘so, so sad’.

So so sad. A wonderful actress ❤️❤️ https://t.co/C05q9fRjhr — Denise Welch (@RealDeniseWelch) October 21, 2022

“Such a pleasure and honour to work with you Josephine. RIP”, said fellow cast member Andrea Davy, who played the part of Trudy in the stage production. “Our Nine Night family is lost without you. One Love Aunty Maggie! Trudy”.

Such a pleasure and honour to work with you Josephine. RIP. Our #NineNight family is lost without you. One Love Aunty Maggie! Trudy ❤️ 🇯🇲 https://t.co/I5LDfVyldS — Andrea Davy (@TheAndreaDavy) October 21, 2022

“Ach…I’m so shocked. A wonderful actress. Amazing comic timing. Part of a community of artists who understood the power of black stories. All blessings & condolences to the family. Full of light, rest in your power Jo”, wrote 59-year-old Adjoah Andoh, the Bridgerton star. He also played a role in East Enders previously.

“So sad. She was always pleasant and helpful with me”, commented Actor Michael Maris. Earlier this year, Melville had also starred in the music video for singer Ella Henderson’s song ‘Brave’.

Actor Josephine Melville has died backstage following a performance of Nine Night at Nottingham Playhouse, the theatre has announced https://t.co/2vQV3Vuvzf pic.twitter.com/u9id160zz9 — The Stage (@TheStage) October 21, 2022

