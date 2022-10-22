BREAKING NEWS: A private jet carrying multimillionaire businessman and his family has disappeared

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 22 October 2022 • 15:22

Owner of Gold's Gym chain and his family believed to have died in plane crash off Costa Rica

A private jet carrying the multimillionaire founder of Germany’s fitness chain McFit has lost communication with signal towers en-route to Costa Rica.

According to German newspaper Bild am Sonntag on Saturday, October 22 the jet with Rainer Schaller, his girlfriend and two children has disappeared. It is understood that another German Markus Kurrek is also on board the plane.

The plane is believed to have taken off from Mexico and was heading to Costa Rica when communications were lost around 6 pm local time. The private Piaggio 180 aircraft lost radio contact with the airport of Barra de Parismina.

A search and rescue operation has been launched by authorities with the area where the plane was last in communication being searched. According to the Costa Rican Minister of public safety, Jorge Torres, the search had to be abandoned because of the falling night and worsening weather conditions.



Rainer Schaller founded the McFit fitness club chain in 1996. It has about 250 branches in Germany, Austria, Italy, Poland and Spain.

No further information on the private jet or its multimillionaire passenger is available, however, it is believed that the search for the plane has resumed in the area it was last seen off the coast of Costa Rica.

