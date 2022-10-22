By Chris King • 22 October 2022 • 23:48

A large police presence has been observed in the Doña Lola area of Mijas Costa after reports of five gunshots being heard.

There have been reports on social media this evening, Saturday, October 22, of gunshots being heard in the Doña Lola area of Mijas Costa, in Malaga province.

A video posted on Facebook shows a large police presence in the area, with one user claiming to have heard five gunshots. Another user said a person was shot three times in the parking area at the front of the complex.

There is no information at this time regarding who, or how many persons were involved in the incident, nor to the condition of whoever was allegedly shot.

Doña Lola is located alongside the main coastal N340 motorway, on the beachside of the Calahonda region of the Costa del Sol. It is a strip that comprises a number of bars and restaurants on two levels, along with a timeshare resort.

It has a parking area at the front, which is where the shooting incident is believed to have occurred according to the reports from users on social media.

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

