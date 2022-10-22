Concession available for bar at the new Albox (Almeria) Day Centre

By Linda Hall • 22 October 2022 • 19:00

ALBOX: Bar concession for future Day Centre Photo credit: Turismo Almanzora

ALBOX town hall is seeking an individual or business interested in running the bar at the new Day Centre for the elderly.

The Centre will be located in the building generally referred to as “the Sindicatos building” which is municipally-owned and has recently undergone exhaustive renovations, ready for its new role.

The bar concession has been set at €200 a month, announced Albox mayor Francisco Torrecillas, although whoever takes it on will be expected to carry a certain amount of work on the bar premises before these are ready for use.

