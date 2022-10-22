Concession available for bar at the new Albox (Almeria) Day Centre

By Linda Hall • 22 October 2022 • 19:00
ALBOX: Bar concession for future Day Centre
Photo credit: Turismo Almanzora
The Centre will be located in the building generally referred to as “the Sindicatos building” which is municipally-owned and has recently undergone exhaustive renovations, ready for its new role.
The bar concession has been set at €200 a month, announced Albox mayor Francisco Torrecillas, although whoever takes it on will be expected to carry a certain amount of work on the bar premises before these are ready for use.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at [email protected]
