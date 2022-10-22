Finishing touch and spinoff to the Mojacar (Almeria) FaXtor fundraising initiative

By Linda Hall • 22 October 2022 • 17:00

MISSION ACCOMPLISHED: Carol Newton waiting to leave Huercal-Overa hospital Photo credit: Carol Newton

CAROL NEWTON, one of the Mojacar FaXtor organisers, contacted the Euro Weekly News with a surprise postscript.

The successful Ukraine fundraiser, which concluded with a €5,001 cheque for the Red Cross, included a raffle with a first prize of a seven-night break for two in a studio apartment at the San Antonio four-star hotel in Malta.

This was available because Carol had recently been diagnosed with breast cancer and, aware that they could not take their usual holiday, she and her partner instead added the holiday to the raffle prizes.

“Good news!” Carol told us on October 22, shortly after returning home following her operation at Huercal-Overa hospital.

“The Malta holiday was donated back by the winner who was unable to use it,” Carol said.

“It was run as a separate raffle for the Vera and District Lions Club at separate events at the New Bar International in Arboleas and at the Miraflores Bar in Los Gallardos”

This raffle, which raised a total of €700 for the Lions was drawn on October 18 and went to a Miraflores resident, owner of ticket number 408, Carol said.

