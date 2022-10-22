Finnish delegation to hold NATO talks in Ankara, Turkey, next week

By Chris King • 22 October 2022 • 22:08
Image of NATO and Finnish flags.
Credit: Vitalii Vodolazskyi/shutterstock
According to the Turkish news agency Anatolia today, Saturday, October 22, a Finnish delegation is to hold further talks to discuss the country’s NATO application with Turkey next Tuesday 25.
Officials from the Ministry of Justice in Helsinki will travel to Turkey to meet Kasim Cicek, the foreign affairs officer at the corresponding ministry in Ankara. The talks are expected to primarily concern the extradition of people in Finland whom Turkey accuses of terrorism.
Sweden also wants to discuss the same thing with the Turks, and Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson is planning a visit to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. However, when it will take place is as yet unclear.
All NATO members must approve the applications of Finland and Sweden to join the defence alliance. Turkey and Hungary are the only countries that have not yet said yes, as reported by svt.se.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
