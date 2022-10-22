Kherson will be ‘washed into the Black Sea’ if Kakhovka hydroelectric plant explodes

By Chris King • 22 October 2022 • 1:12
Image of the Kakhovka power plant in Kherson.
Credit: Google maps - Гелашвили Гоги
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russia of preparing to blow up the Kakhovka hydroelectric plant in the city of Kherson. At the same time, the Russian side is claiming that they believe Ukraine will destroy the facility.
According to a former Swedish military lieutenant colonel Jörgen Elfving, if it blows up, it basically means that Kherson will be washed directly into the Black Sea.
The Kakhovka hydropower plant is located in the city of Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region. It is said to contain 18 million cubic meters of water. The power plant is currently under Russian occupation. 85 per cent of the Crimean Peninsula’s water supply comes via the dam.
Russia has previously accused Ukraine of firing missiles at the dam. In his daily speech to the nation, Zelenskyy accused Moscow of preparing a terrorist attack on the power plant, as reported by svt.se.
If the facility is blown up, regardless of who does it, it means decisive disadvantages for both parties. It is likely that the water supply to the Crimean peninsula will disappear, assured Elfving.
