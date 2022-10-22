Kherson will be ‘washed into the Black Sea’ if Kakhovka hydroelectric plant explodes

The Kakhovka hydropower plant is located in the city of Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region. It is said to contain 18 million cubic meters of water. The power plant is currently under Russian occupation. 85 per cent of the Crimean Peninsula’s water supply comes via the dam.

Russia has previously accused Ukraine of firing missiles at the dam. In his daily speech to the nation, Zelenskyy accused Moscow of preparing a terrorist attack on the power plant, as reported by svt.se.

If the facility is blown up, regardless of who does it, it means decisive disadvantages for both parties. It is likely that the water supply to the Crimean peninsula will disappear, assured Elfving.

