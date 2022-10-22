New roundabout in Huercal-Overa (Almeria) will bring all-round improvements to Montecastillo area

By Linda Hall • 22 October 2022 • 15:33

TRAFFIC ISLAND: Huercal mayor reviews plans with Diputacion’s president and Infrastructure department head Photo credit: Huercal-Overa town hall

WORK began on a €400,000 roundabout in Huercal-Overa’s Montecastillo district.

The oval-shaped traffic island at the Calle Colon, Avenida Dr Jimenez Diaz and N-340 intersection will improve traffic flow at one of the town’s busiest points.

The roundabout will not only benefit Huercal-Overa but also the Almanzora towns, Levante and Los Velez, said Antonio Jesus Rodriguez, who heads the Infrastructure department at the Diputacion provincial council.

“Hundreds of people from neighbouring areas come here each day on business or to attend the La Inmaculada hospital,” Rodriguez pointed out. “This project is going to improve conditions on one of Huercal’s principal thoroughfares for many people.”

Local mayor Domingo Fernandez added that the town hall would continue to perfect communications inside the municipality while improving road safety and reducing the number of accidents.

Fernandez also revealed that the roundabout project included plans for upgraded storm drains capable of channelling the rainwater that accumulated in the area and caused flooding during heavy downpours.

