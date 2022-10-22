News in Brief for the Costa de Almeria area

By Linda Hall • 22 October 2022 • 20:34

HUERCAL HASHISH: 490 kilos found after a tip-off Photo credit: Policia Local de Huercal-Overa

Grassed up HUERCAL-OVERA’S Policia Local seized 490 kilos of hashish from an industrial estate warehouse and arrested a 35-year-old man, following a tipoff about a suspicious car on October 12. Having intercepted his Mercedes on false plates, they searched the area, later discovering the drugs in a nearby industrial unit.

Street-wise CARBONERAS town hall began renovating Calle Molino and a further 14 streets in the immediate area. The €246,150 cost will be covered by the town hall and the Diputacion provincial council, which has also drawn up the plans for the project that should be completed within five months.

Unusual trips ALMERIA city hall is organising a series of visits to municipal installations, introducing residents to the work carried out on their behalf. Visits for parties of 20 to the wastewater treatment plant, desalination plant, municipal nurseries and the local rubbish dump will take place between November and next June.

Shameful stat THERE are currently 275 Almeria province men accused of sexist violence who have been issued with restraining orders and must wear electronic tags. This accounts for more than a quarter of all the tags that are currently worn in Andalucia, revealed the central government’s Sub-delegate for Domestic Abuse.

Green light ANDALUCIA’S Upper Court of Justice (TSJA) gave the go-ahead to Pechina’s plans for a resort and golf course on 176 hectares of land between Sierra Alhamilla and the Tabernas Desert. Pechina has now been given 18 months to incorporate the project into the PGOU town plan.