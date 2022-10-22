Penny Mordaunt to run for Tory leadership with Sunak and Boris expected to join her

By Chris King • 22 October 2022 • 0:41

Image of Penny Mordaunt. Credit: [email protected]

Penny Mordaunt has already announced her bid to be the next Prime Minister, with Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson expected to make it a three-horse race.

Three potential candidates would appear to be gearing up for the race to become the next leader of the Conservative Party. Penny Mordaunt became the first to confirm her bid. Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson are a pretty safe bet to join her as candidates.

Mordaunt came third in the previous ballot, losing out to Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak. “I’ve been encouraged by support from colleagues who want a fresh start, a united party, and leadership in the national interest”, she tweeted this Friday, October 21.

“I’m running to be the leader of the Conservative Party and your prime minister – to unite our country, deliver our pledges and win the next GE”, added the leader of the House of Commons.

I’ve been encouraged by support from colleagues who want a fresh start, a united party and leadership in the national interest. I’m running to be the leader of the Conservative Party and your Prime Minister – to unite our country, deliver our pledges and win the next GE.#PM4PM pic.twitter.com/MM0NTHJ5lH — Penny Mordaunt (@PennyMordaunt) October 21, 2022

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson was seen boarding a flight home from the Dominican Republic. He is expected to announce a bid to run for his old job as soon as tomorrow, Saturday 22. According to Sky News, Mr Johnson has already told a close ally that he intends to run for PM again, saying that he was “up for it”.

The minimum number of backers required to be in with a chance of securing the vacant position is 100. A source within Rishi Sunak’s camp told Sky News that the former Chancellor had already reached this figure.

Neither of the other two potential runners has announced anything but an ally of Boris Johnson’s allegedly informed Sky News that he already had a “firm 67” nominations.

Matt Hancock is thought to be the 100th member to back Sunak. In a tweet earlier on Friday, he wrote: “Rishi ticks all the boxes”. He added that he believed the UK needs a PM: “who can restore trust in the markets and restore confidence in the Conservative Party after the chaos of the last few months”.

I have worked incredibly closely with Boris, Rishi & Penny in Government. I admire all three With the challenges we face today: economic crisis & the need to restore authoritative leadership, @RishiSunak is the best person to lead our country I’m voting Rishi & hope you do too pic.twitter.com/kuF88E0yta — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) October 21, 2022

___________________________________________________________

