President Zelenskyy urges strikes on the Kremlin should Russia target his government offices in Kyiv

By Chris King • 22 October 2022 • 21:51
Image of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Credit: Dmytro Larin/Shutterstock.com
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy today, Saturday, October 22, called on the world to strike at the Kremlin if the Russian Federation strikes at Ukrainian government centres. This was reported by RT with reference to the Canadian TV channels CTV and CBC.
Zelenskyy stressed that if the Russian Federation launched a nuclear strike on the Office of the President of Ukraine on Bankova Street in Kyiv, then the world should respond with a blow to the decision-making centre in Russia. He claimed that it did not matter whether Ukraine was a NATO member country or not.
Earlier today, following talks held in Perth, Australia, between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese, they released a statement assuring that in the event of the use of nuclear weapons by Russia in Ukraine, the international community would give a decisive response, as reported by gazeta.ru.
On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he had decided to conduct a special military special operation to protect the Donbas in response to a request for help from the heads of the LPR and DPR. The decision to conduct this operation was the reason for new sanctions against Russia by the United States and its allies.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.