President Zelenskyy urges strikes on the Kremlin should Russia target his government offices in Kyiv

By Chris King • 22 October 2022 • 21:51

Image of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Credit: Dmytro Larin/Shutterstock.com

Should the Russian Federation attack his government offices, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged retaliatory strikes on the Kremlin.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy today, Saturday, October 22, called on the world to strike at the Kremlin if the Russian Federation strikes at Ukrainian government centres. This was reported by RT with reference to the Canadian TV channels CTV and CBC.

Zelenskyy stressed that if the Russian Federation launched a nuclear strike on the Office of the President of Ukraine on Bankova Street in Kyiv, then the world should respond with a blow to the decision-making centre in Russia. He claimed that it did not matter whether Ukraine was a NATO member country or not.

Earlier today, following talks held in Perth, Australia, between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese, they released a statement assuring that in the event of the use of nuclear weapons by Russia in Ukraine, the international community would give a decisive response, as reported by gazeta.ru.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he had decided to conduct a special military special operation to protect the Donbas in response to a request for help from the heads of the LPR and DPR. The decision to conduct this operation was the reason for new sanctions against Russia by the United States and its allies.

