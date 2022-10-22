Spanish government to test sending disaster alerts to mobile phones and yours could be one

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 22 October 2022 • 11:57

Alert system - Credit Simone Hogan / Shutterstock.com

The Spanish government is to test its disaster alert system by sending messages to mobile phones over the next three weeks.

The Civil Protection service said on Saturday, October 22 that it would start the ES-Alert system test from Monday with tests undertaken in different regions on different days. The test has been confirmed by news agency Larazon.

They have assured residents they should not be alarmed by the test nor should they think that it is a scam, but they should take note of how the test will work.

Phones that receive the alert will hear their device whistle and vibrate until the user confirms receipt of the message. The alert will contain a written message which once acknowledged, the alarm and vibration will stop.

Apart from acknowledging receipt, you don’t have to do anything else.

So when could you expect to receive a message?

October 24: Cantabria, Andalusia and Asturias.

October 27: Extremadura, Valencia and Galicia.

November 2: Murcia, the Balearic islands, Madrid, Aragon, Navarre and Catalonia.

November 10: the Basque Country, Castile and León, the Canary Islands and Ceuta

November 16: Castilla-La Mancha, La Rioja and Melilla.

The government initially considered using text messages, however, they settled on a cell broadcast which has better, faster and wider coverage.

According to the company involved SIA, “the antennas broadcast to any phone that is connected to the system.

“Among the advantages of the system are its immediacy, the fact that it takes up very little bandwidth, and works automatically for all the devices in the coverage of an antenna.”

The only downside of the system, which the Spanish government is to test, is that it only connects to smartphones.

