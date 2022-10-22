Spanish Legion soldiers from Viator (Almeria) leaving soon on peacekeeping missions

By Linda Hall • 22 October 2022 • 18:05

VIATOR OFFERING: Spanish Legion soldiers will shortly leave for Iraq and Lebanon Photo credit: Archicofradia de Nuestro Padre Jesus Nazareno

A BLUE beret and a Legionnaire’s forage cap have been placed at the feet of the Nazarene statue in Vera’s Encarnacion church.

They were put there during a Mass that preceded imminent peacekeeping missions which soldiers from the Rey Alfonso XIII brigade, based in Viator, will be carrying out in Iraq and Lebanon.

This was arranged by Vera’s Nuestro Padre Jesus Nazareno brotherhood, as the brigade’s Second Field Artillery Group accompanies the Nazareno statue during the Good Friday procession each year. The Group is also an honorary member of the brotherhood.

An enormous handmade candle bearing the emblem of the Spanish Legion will be kept burning in the church “until the last Legionnaire has returned,” the brotherhood said.

