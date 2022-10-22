The Pulpi (Almeria) Geoda makes the province’s geological importance crystal clear

By Linda Hall • 22 October 2022 • 13:28

CUEVATUR CONFERENCE: Drawn to the province by Almeria’s archaeological treasures Photo credit: Diputacion de Almeria

THE Costa de Almeria destination was the centre of Spain’s geological tourism industry between October 18 and 22.

More than 150 experts and sector representatives converged on Pulpi for the eight edition of the Tourist Caves and Mines Conference, Cuevatur, the country’s leading gathering of this kind.

They were also drawn by the Geoda, one of the world’s largest crystal caves and indisputably the largest that can be visited,

“It is a matter of pride to be an epicentre for national investigation and to know that the organisers have chosen Almeria and this municipality, a birthplace of Spanish geology and mining,” the president of the Diputacion provincial council, Javier Aureliano Garcia Molina declared as the conference began.

The Diputacion was fully committed to promoting the Geoda and other zones of geological interest, he said.

“Boosting their full potential translates into prosperity and employment for municipalities, areas and the entire province,” Garcia Molina added.

Almeria was an ideal location for the Cuevatur conference, he continued, owing to its natural diversity and characteristics that made it unique.

“As regards nature, we are lucky because as well as two national parks, the province possesses geological treasures of incalculable value, like the gypsum karst formations in Sorbas and many other mines that can be visited,” the Diputacion president said.

“In short, this conference makes clear that Almeria has a close relationship with Nature,” he concluded.

