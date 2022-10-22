Tragedy as 12-year-old boy dies after playing in a football match in Madrid

By Chris King • 22 October 2022 • 18:45

Image of the Polideportivo Principe de Asturias in Madrid. Credit: Google maps - Johnny Walker

A 12-year-old boy suffered an asthma attack and died after participating in a football match in the Community of Madrid town of Pinto.

Sources from the Comunidad de Madrid 112 Emergency Department confirmed that a 12-year-old boy died this Saturday, October 22. He had been taking part in a football match at the Principe de Asturias municipal sports centre in the Madrid town of Pinto when he allegedly suffered a severe asthma attack.

112 received a call just minutes before 1:30pm informing them that a child had suffered a severe asthma attack and, later, a bronchospasm. Several people immediately went to assist the boy and started cardiopulmonary resuscitation manoeuvres using a defibrillator from the sports facilities.

Summa 112 doctors were quickly on the scene and they continued with these resuscitation techniques for more than an hour without success. The boy was eventually pronounced dead by the medics.

According to police sources, the deceased had participated with his team in a league match. At the time he suffered the asthma attack, the game had already finished.

The Pinto city council subsequently decided to suspend all the matches of the municipal football and basketball leagues that were going to be held this Saturday, as reported by 20minutos.es.