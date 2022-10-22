Tragedy as 12-year-old boy dies after playing in a football match in Madrid

By Chris King • 22 October 2022 • 18:45
Image of the Polideportivo Principe de Asturias in Madrid.
Credit: Google maps - Johnny Walker
Sources from the Comunidad de Madrid 112 Emergency Department confirmed that a 12-year-old boy died this Saturday, October 22. He had been taking part in a football match at the Principe de Asturias municipal sports centre in the Madrid town of Pinto when he allegedly suffered a severe asthma attack.
Summa 112 doctors were quickly on the scene and they continued with these resuscitation techniques for more than an hour without success. The boy was eventually pronounced dead by the medics.
According to police sources, the deceased had participated with his team in a league match. At the time he suffered the asthma attack, the game had already finished.
The Pinto city council subsequently decided to suspend all the matches of the municipal football and basketball leagues that were going to be held this Saturday, as reported by 20minutos.es.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.