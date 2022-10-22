You can only choose one to make you $1,000,000: BNB, XRP, or Big Eyes Coin?

By EWN • 22 October 2022 • 11:07

As winter falls upon the crypto sphere like an aggressive snowstorm, Binance Coin (BNB), Ripple (XRP) and Big Eyes Coin (BIG) remain strong despite dire economic circumstances.

BNB holds onto a strong market capitalisation of $43.93 billion, XRP has risen in the recent month to $23 billion, and up-and-coming Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has just raised $8.4 million by stage 6 of its presale.

However, as the bear market continues to take its toll, only one of these cryptos may thrive by the end of this year. Investors are left to make a seemingly impossible decision: BNB, XRP or Big Eyes Coin?

BNB Chain Hacker takes off with around $500,000,000

BNB is the native cryptocurrency of the immensely popular centralised cryptocurrency exchange Binance.

Despite war and the economic side effects post the Covid-19 pandemic, BNB has kept its own and only suffered minor losses in comparison to bigger cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). This could be primarily due to its auto-burning system that adjusts the amount of BNB burnt based on the price of BNB and the number of blocks generated on the BNB Smart Chain (BSC).

However, BNB does not come without problems. Following a recent hack, around $500 million was stolen from the BNB supply pool. Although Binance is still performing well, hacks like these cause doubt within investors’ minds and tarnish the platform’s reputation.

Ripple Tests XRP Ledger Sidechain for Ethereum Compatibility

Like BNB is the native token for Binance, XRP is the native cryptocurrency of the Ripple Payment Protocol. Ripple is a settlement system, currency exchange and remittance network.

The coin XRP is used for applications across the financial services space. What this includes are companies, institutions, developers, and individuals that use XRP on the unique XRP ledger (XRPL).

Recently, XRP has come into the limelight due to Ripple beginning to test an XRP ledger sidechain that will enable Ethereum compatibility. While this news has generated a lot of buzz and a peak in XRP’s value, the price of the token now appears to be dropping again. Whatever the sidechain means for XRP, it will have to be something investors will need to wait for in the future.

Big Eyes Coin raises $8,400,000 after completing stage 5 of Presale

A different kind of coin to BNB and XRP, Big Eyes Coin, is currently nailing its presale despite the bear market. In a matter of weeks, Big Eyes Coin has managed to reach stage 6 of presale and raise a whopping $8.4 million and reach 54k Twitter followers.

This meme token has excellent self-propagation for hyper-growth during the crypto winter due to its 5% marketing wallet (something rarely seen with emerging cryptos). And as can be seen by the success of Big Eyes Coin’s social media and website, this wallet is being put to good use.

In addition to the backing of several famous crypto influences such as RafaaCerro or GinoAssereto, and having a captivating environmental message, the Big Eyes cat is a hot cryptocurrency right now.

BNB Vs XRP Vs Big Eyes Coin–which should you choose?

BNB and XRP are strong cryptos, especially during these times. However, recent cracks may show they are not built to survive the bear market.

While it is important to select a cryptocurrency wisely, Big Eyes Coin’s presale success is something unprecedented during this crypto winter. Furthermore, as each presale stage passes, the price of BIG, the native token of Big Eyes Coin, increases by 25%. There is a real sense of urgency among investors to buy up BIG right now.

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

