75-year-old Irish tourist dies after falling around 10 metres from a cliff in Escorca, Mallorca

By Chris King • 23 October 2022 • 19:44

Image of cliffs in Escorca, Mallorca. Credit: Google maps - Armando Lobato Landa

A 75-year-old Irish woman died on the Balearic island of Mallorca after falling around 10 metres from a cliff during an excursion near the town of Escorca.

A 75-year-old woman of Irish nationality died this afternoon, Sunday, October 23, in the municipality of Escorca in northwest Mallorca in the Balearic islands. She suffered an accident while on an excursion, in which she fell from a cliff at a height of around 10 metres. As a result of the fall, she incurred serious injuries and tragically died at the scene.

Early this morning, the deceased had departed with a group of friends on a trip through the Puig Roig, near the town of Escorca. The incident that claimed the woman’s life occurred in a mountainous area known as the Pas d’en Segarra.

At the time of the accident, a call was immediately placed to the emergency services requesting urgent medical assistance. Units from the Guardia Civil’s mountain rescue department were deployed, along with members of the Mallorca Fire Brigade.

An ambulance was also dispatched to the location, with a team of medical personnel on board. On arrival at the scene of the accident, the emergency services verified that there was nothing they could do to help the woman, who possibly died instantly after her fatal fall. Her body was eventually transferred from the mountain.