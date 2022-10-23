BREAKING: Active shooter reported in Phoenix Arizona as police on the scene

By Matthew Roscoe • 23 October 2022 • 8:03
Reports on an active shooter in Phoenix Arizona first appeared on social media at around 10.30 pm on October 22 (local time) as police revealed they were on the scene “in the area of 63rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.”
“Phoenix Police are actively investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the area of 63rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road,” it force tweeted.
“There are reports of multiple people being injured at this time.
“Road closures and restrictive traffic are expected in the area.”
Phoenix Police are actively investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the area of 63rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.
There are reports of multiple people being injured at this time.
Road closures and restrictive traffic are expected in the area. pic.twitter.com/TJggaoGMbD
— Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) October 23, 2022
Phoenix Police are actively investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the area of 63rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.
There are reports of multiple people being injured at this time.
Road closures and restrictive traffic are expected in the area. pic.twitter.com/TJggaoGMbD
— Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) October 23, 2022
This is a breaking news story, we will continue to update you with further information as it is made available.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.