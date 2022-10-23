BREAKING: Active shooter reported in Phoenix Arizona as police on the scene

By Matthew Roscoe • 23 October 2022 • 8:03

REPORTS of an active shooter flooded social media on Sunday, October 23 as police in Phoenix Arizona arrive on the scene to investigate.

Reports on an active shooter in Phoenix Arizona first appeared on social media at around 10.30 pm on October 22 (local time) as police revealed they were on the scene “in the area of 63rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.”

“Phoenix Police are actively investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the area of 63rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road,” it force tweeted.

“There are reports of multiple people being injured at this time.

“Road closures and restrictive traffic are expected in the area.”

Phoenix Police are actively investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the area of 63rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. There are reports of multiple people being injured at this time. Road closures and restrictive traffic are expected in the area. pic.twitter.com/TJggaoGMbD — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) October 23, 2022

This is a breaking news story, we will continue to update you with further information as it is made available.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.