WATCH: Controversial influencer Andrew Tate reportedly converts to Islam. Image: @GodListensToDua/Twitter

A VIDEO circulating on social media reportedly shows controversial influencer Andrew Tate, who was recently interviewed by Piers Morgan after finding himself banned from all social media platforms, reportedly converting to Islam.

Shared by Twitter account @GodListensToDua, the post of controversial influencer Andrew Tate reportedly converting to Islam has gone viral as comments continue to flood social media on Sunday, October 23.

“Andrew Tate banned from all social media platforms, is being taught on how to pray salah from his close Arab friend in Dubai. Interesting,” the caption read.

Andrew tate banned from all social media platforms, is being taught on how to pray salah from his close Arab friend in Dubai. Interesting pic.twitter.com/0LZ5LoME5b — Jōb, عَبْد العَزيز (@GodListensToDua) October 22, 2022

On Sunday, October 23 one account shared the video alongside the caption: “Pro-Putin misogynist kickboxer Andrew Tate converts to radical #islam.”

🕌🕋🕌 | Pro-Putin misogynist kickboxer Andrew Tate converts to radical #islam. pic.twitter.com/4lCkzk9yAk — Terror Alarm (@Terror_Alarm) October 23, 2022

Tate rose to fame on the reality TV show Big Brother back in 2016. While ‘in the house’ a clip of him resurfaced online which resulted in his removal from the show. He claimed that the video had been edited, but it appeared to show him using a belt to attack a female.

Other Twitter users commented on the video: “‎As Muslims, Allah (swt) has given us so many role models. Islam is a religion where you literally need not look elsewhere. Where did we go wrong for our young men to take people like andrew tate as role models over the prophets? Ahlul bayt? The companions? الله المستعان”

As Muslims, Allah (swt) has given us so many role models. Islam is a religion where you literally need not look elsewhere. Where did we go wrong for our young men to take people like andrew tate as role models over the prophets? Ahlul bayt? The companions? الله المستعان — gilboa prison break🧕🏼 (@ghazawiyah) October 23, 2022

Another user of the platform accused Andrew Tate of “actively trying to stir up issues between Islam & Christianity out of ignorance.”

They added: “These religions have found peace with each other. Let’s not go backwards from one guy who loves to hear himself talk.”

Andrew Tate is actively trying to stir up issues between Islam & Christianity out of ignorance. These religions have found peace with each other. Let's not go backwards from one guy who loves to hear himself talk. — Nameless (@ssshhushhh) October 23, 2022

While another person believed that Tate was doing it for monetary gains.

“If you believe Andrew Tate is genuinely interested in Islam without the monetary gain, then you’ll def fall for Dajjal when the time comes.”

If you believe Andrew Tate is genuinely interested in Islam without the monetary gain, then you’ll def fall for Dajjal when the time comes — 🀥 (@SsoommIl) October 23, 2022

After being banned from Instagram and Facebook by parent company Meta earlier this year, Tate revealed to the Daily Mail, that he had “dedicated over 1 million dollars to charities supporting women” and added that he would “always have millions of fans around the world.”

“My platform would be a beacon of light, teaching people of all genders and races how to respect one another for years to come. Now, these fans can not learn important lessons of love. Why?” he said at the time.

