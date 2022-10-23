Animal lovers said ‘no presents” for their Los Urrutias (Murcia) birthday party

By Linda Hall • 23 October 2022 • 12:29

BIRTHDAY DONATIONS: €600 donations for three animal charities Photo credit: Paul Eburne

RUF MARI restaurant in Los Urrutias (Murcia) was almost bursting at the seams on October 15.

They were hosting a birthday party for Lesley (80) and Paul Eburne (70) and 180 invited guests had come along to wish them Many Happy Returns, dine on a hot and cold buffet and dance to the Green Dog Band.

“But they didn’t bring pressies!” Lesley and Paul told the Euro Weekly News.

Instead they had asked for donations to the three local animal shelters.

“Their needs are much greater than ours,” they said.

Fundraisers of many years’ standing, they know how difficult this, especially with the current economic situation and ever-rising costs that have resulted in an ever-increasing number of abandoned and hurt animals.

Lesley and Paul wanted to help, and so did their generous friends.

“A staggering €1,850 was raised, purely by people enjoying a great night out, and donations are still coming in,” the couple said.

On October 20, volunteers from the Los Infiernos, Paps and Malcolms Cats animal shelters came to lunch at the Centro Civico Roda in San Javier.

They included three new volunteer fundraisers, Tara Behan, Elaine Simpson and June Harris, not forgetting Elaine Gibson who helps everyone.

Thanks to the birthday party, they were more than happy to hand over €600 to each charity.

Following Lesley’s latest retirement, these three ladies have been amazing, helping to organise the annual Christmas Boxes for Furries, scheduled for Roda on December 14.

“And if there are any birthdays coming up, it’s easy enough to have a party,” Lesley and Paul hinted.

