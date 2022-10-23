By Chris King • 23 October 2022 • 18:18

Galina Pisarenko, the legendary Russian soprano has passed away at the age of 88.

As reported today, Sunday, October 23, on the VKontakte social network page of the Moscow Academic Musical Theatre (MAMT), Galina Pisarenko, the legendary Russian opera singer passed away at the age of 88.

“Today, Galina Alekseevna Pisarenko, People’s Artist of the RSFSR, a star of the Soviet and Russian opera scene, who shone on the stage of MAMT for 30 years, and a unique teacher, passed away. This is a great loss for all of us – admirers of her talent, students, friends and relatives. She was 88 years old”, read the message.

A final farewell to the renowned soprano will take place in the lobby of the Great Hall of the Moscow Conservatory on October 26.

Galina Pisarenko was born in Leningrad on January 24, 1934. In the early 1950s, she graduated in the piano class from the children’s music school Gnesins. She then studied vocals at the Academic Music School at the Moscow State Conservatory (MGK), named after Tchaikovsky, from which she graduated in 1961.

Between 1961 and 1990 Pisarenko was the leading soloist of the Moscow Academic Musical Theatre, named after Stanislavsky and Nemirovich-Danchenko.

Her repertoire included roles in operettas and operas La Boheme by Giacomo Puccini, La Belle Elena by Jacques Offenbach, L’elisir d’Amore by Gaetano Donizetti, May Night and The Tsar’s Bride by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov, The Imaginary Gardener and Don Giovanni by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, The Moor by Igor Stravinsky, Carmen by Georges Bizet, and others, as reported by gazeta.ru.

