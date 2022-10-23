Generalitat confirms plans for more CV-95 lanes in Vega Baja (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 23 October 2022 • 15:04

CV-95 PROJECT: Rebeca Torro speaking to the media on October 21 Photo credit: GVA.es

THE regional government will put out to tender plans to add more lanes to the CV-95 between Torrevieja and Orihuela.

“Vega Baja residents have wanted this for some time and as well as improving road safety, this €30 million project will also be a great boost for the area,” said Rebeca Torro, who heads the Generalitat’s Public Works department.

Speaking during her October 21 visit to Orihuela, Torro stressed the regional government’s commitment to the Vega Baja and increasing its investment in “a key Valencian Community area.”

The project will be carried out in three phases owing to the complexity of the work involved and to simplify the bureaucracy and paperwork involved. The Generalitat will spend €10 million on the project’s first phase, widening the CV-95 between Jacarilla and the road leading to the AP-7 and Los Montesinos.

“This section has the greatest volume of traffic with an average 11,000 vehicles each day,” Torro said.

“It is a very important operation for Vega Baja mobility and, therefore, for its economic development as well as the quality of life for the people living in this area.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.