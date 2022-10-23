By Matthew Roscoe • 23 October 2022 • 8:13

WATCH: Ukraine's Georgian Legion shares "adrenaline-pumping footage" of attack on Russian positions. Image: Georgian Legion/Twitter

A VIDEO making the rounds on social media on Sunday, October 23 shows “adrenaline-pumping footage” captured by Ukraine’s Georgian Legion storming Russian positions.

Captioned with the words: “Adrenaline-pumping footage of Ukraine’s Georgian Legion storming Russian positions,” the video was initially shared via Telegram in the early hours of October 23 but has since been circulating on Twitter.

As noted by military expert Rob Lee, the footage shared by the Georgian Legion fighting for Ukraine is a “good example on the tactical level of why tanks are still critical for supporting infantry advances against entrenched defensive positions.”

The video shows the Legion’s soldiers using the tank as cover as it fires on the positions of Russian soldiers.

Good example on the tactical level of why tanks are still critical for supporting infantry advances against entrenched defensive positions. Video from Ukraine’s Georgian Legion. https://t.co/4yQppgqoNA pic.twitter.com/utsEmvXmfo — Rob Lee (@RALee85) October 23, 2022

The video led to hundreds of comments across multiple shares.

“This is the way,” one person said.

James Waterhouse wrote: “An illustration of why Russia’s mobilisation is unlikely to have a military effect. A motivated, better-trained force against conscripts with low morale. 🇺🇦 troops in Kherson have told us they know hard fighting is ahead & that western supplies need to continue.”

An illustration of why Russia’s mobilisation is unlikely to have a military effect. A motivated, better-trained force against conscripts with low morale. 🇺🇦 troops in Kherson have told us they know hard fighting is ahead & that western supplies need to continue. https://t.co/dsenEglkF2 — James Waterhouse (@JamWaterhouse) October 23, 2022

While another person said: “Worth watching. The Russians do *not* do this… But to a Westerner it looks quite familiar…😼”

Worth watching. The Russians do *not* do this… But to a Westerner it looks quite familiar…😼 https://t.co/SI1ddzL3EG — Black Cloud Six (@blackcloudsix) October 23, 2022

The Legion itself said that they killed 16 “Wagner” soldiers as the “Legion marches on”.

They also stated that four of their soldiers were wounded, “but they will recover soon”.

4 wolves were wounded, but they will recover soon — Georgian Legion (@georgian_legion) October 22, 2022

The footage follows after another group of soldiers fighting in Ukraine, for Ukraine released a video showing them scaring off Russian soldiers with a machine gun.

On Wednesday, October 19, the Kastus Kalinovsky regiment of Belarus – a regiment of volunteers from Belarus, formed specifically to defend the south of Ukraine against Russian soldiers – released footage of them using a 12.7mm large-calibre machine gun to scare off Russian soldiers.

